Staying Connected: What’s Comming Up and Interesting Things to Catch Up On – July 13th

In This Edition

  1. What’s Coming Up
  2. Kerby Travel
  3. Calgary Fun
  4. What’s been going on at Kerby?
  5. Kerby Partner Events
  6. Ongoing Weekly Events
  7. Contests and Raffles
  8. Interesting Articles

What’s Coming Up

Looking for some walking buddies? Sign up for Sidewalk Seniors!

Are you ready to get our of your home and start walking? Join Sidewalk Seniors! You will be matched with walking buddies for walks at your own pace. Locations and schedules can be flexible to suit your needs. Pets are encouraged to join in on the fun and fresh air!

To sign up or for more information contact us by phone at 403-705-3177 or send us an email at laurenr@kerbycentre.com

 

Kerby Café Stampede Menu and Entertainment – Stampede Week

Breakfast: Pancake breakfast – $3

Lunch: Smoked Cowboy Steak Sandwich Meal – $12

Kerby Travel Events to Register For!

 

Ghost Lake Boat Trip

Date:  Thursday, July 28th 2022

Member price:  $44 | Non-member price:  $74

Cut-off Date:  July 14th 

 

Dyson Falls Hike -Sheep River Valley (SOLD OUT)

Includes transportation and nature leader

Date: Tuesday, August 16th 2022

Member: $65 Non-member: $95

Cut-off Date: August 2nd

 

For more information please contact Travel Desk at 403-705-3237

Calgary Fun

 
Global Fest August 18 – 27 (Get your discounted tickets through Kerby Centre)

GlobalFest @ Elliston is an annual celebration of Calgary’s multi-cultural communities, featuring pavilions, performances, international food, children’s programming and fireworks. Illuminating the sky with a colliding orchestra of light and sound, this year’s 20th Anniversary celebration event will showcase presentations produced by world-class pyro musical artists hailing from India, Austria, France, and Germany, plus a Canadian-produced finale.

Click here for more information

Carifest – Calgary’s Caribbean Carnival – August 12 – 13

Calgary, get ready for another spectacular Caribbean celebration of music, costumes, tradition and culture! Are you ready for good vibes? Click here for more

(please note Kerby Centre is not affiliated with these events and can not be held responsible. If you would like to leave a review on facebook for all members, we will gladly pass along the informtion. Tag us in your post by including @kerbycentreCalgary)

What’s been going on at Kerby Centre?

Kerby Partner Events

 

Calgary Bliss – A wellness festival | August 11 – 14

The Perlin foundation for Wellbeing is inviting you to their August mini-festival as they grow toward a wellness street festival in 2023! “We present a variety of Mind/Art Adventures for you to learn about brain health and how to support your mental wellness through a variety of local partners. Get to know who’s in the community and your mental health, outside of a referral or crisis situation.” Click here for more information.

Ongoing Weekly Events at Kerby Centre

Visit our department pages for information on each event

Ed & Rec Weekly Activities | Kerby Café 

MONDAY:

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: Fitness with Dan | Gentle Seated Yoga

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: Knitting for a Cause | Mahjong | Indoor Kite Flying | Pickleball

TUESDAY:

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: English as a Second Language | Tai Chi

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: Recorder Group | Memory Writing | Games

  3. Cafe – In-Person: Shuffleboard: 10-12pm –  FREE

WEDNESDAY:

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: Men’s Shed 11:00am – 12:00 pm

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: General Craft Group | Cribbage

  3. Cafe – In-Person: Kerby Sensations Band & Dance

THURSDAY           

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: Yoga for You | Drum Fit

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: Artists Group | Pickleball | Games

FRIDAY                  

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: Muscle Strength and Core Balance

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: Spanish Conversation Group | Krazy Karvers Woodcarving Club | Badminton & Ping Pong | English as a Second Language

  3. Cafe – In-Person: Willy Joosen on the Piano

Contests & Raffles

Our Kerby Charity Classic GOLF BALL DROP RAFFLE IS BACK! We drop golf balls with your number on them and see who is closest to the pin!Balls (tickets) are 1-for-$20 or 3-for-$50 at www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/kerby-assembly  

*Winner does not have to be in attendance.  

Interesting Articles

 

Some viruses make you smell tastier to mosquitoes

 

Prevention: Everyday ways to keep your aging brain healthy

 

Seniors, low-income earners among those most impacted by rising inflation, economists say

What is “Elderspeak”?

July 13, 2022
“Elderspeak is a simplified speech register used with older adults which sounds like baby talk.” It includes the use of a high-pitched tone, juvenile vocabulary, the use of “we” instead of “you, and endearments such as sweetie or dear.
Read More »

