Staying Connected: What’s Comming Up and Interesting Things to Catch Up On – July 13th

What’s Coming Up

Looking for some walking buddies? Sign up for Sidewalk Seniors!

Are you ready to get our of your home and start walking? Join Sidewalk Seniors! You will be matched with walking buddies for walks at your own pace. Locations and schedules can be flexible to suit your needs. Pets are encouraged to join in on the fun and fresh air!

To sign up or for more information contact us by phone at 403-705-3177 or send us an email at laurenr@kerbycentre.com

Kerby Café Stampede Menu and Entertainment – Stampede Week

Breakfast: Pancake breakfast – $3

Lunch: Smoked Cowboy Steak Sandwich Meal – $12