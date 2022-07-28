New Kerby Education & Recreation, and Membership Community Website!

Our Ed & Rec and Membership departments have a new home online and a new look!

Don’t worry, we have set things up so you can move easily between our Community website and our main Kerby website. We have improved our website navigation so you can more easily find things you want to know about — and soon you will be able to register for classes and events online!

This new online platform for membership, events, courses and classes will allow us to communicate with our Kerby Community more efficiently. It will also allow you to set up an account to view everything you have signed up for and eventually give you access to a members-only section. We will slowly be rolling out new capabilities and functions to make your Kerby experiences as easy, efficient and enjoyable as possible.

Let us know if you have any questions!