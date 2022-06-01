June Is National Indigenous History Month

Article by Kerby News Editor – Andrew McCutcheon

Kerby Centre is committed to our values as an organization. One of the six values we identified and cemented as an organization recently was diversity, as Kerby Centre recognizes and is committed to actions that embrace the diversity of all peoples. In honour of National Indigenous Peoples Month, the folks at Kerby Centre want to recognize the history, the peoples and the contributions of the First Nations, Inuit and Métis across Canada.

While Indigenous peoples are not homogeneous across Canada, there are some distinct ways in which the aging process is notably different for older, Indigenous adults. A study conducted at York University, entitled Indigenous Peoples Experiences with Aging: A Systematic Literature Review, highlights some of these distinctions. For example, Indigenous adults are at a higher risk to experience ill health as they age, including hypertension, respiratory diseases and diabetes. Indigenous older adults are also less likely to utilize support services and are more likely to have a lower quality of life due to their socio-economic status.

The study stated that it is undeniable that these disparities are the result of “the history of and ongoing trauma” faced by Indigenous peoples, such as “violence against Indigenous Peoples, assimilation through Residential Schools, removal of Indigenous children from their communities during the “sixties scoop introducing small pox-infected blankets, and carrying out nutrition experiments on Indigenous children.”

The aging process is also culturally distinct for many Indigenous peoples. The study stated that “Indigenous older adults view health from a holistic understanding, striving for harmony between the mind, spirit, body, and emotions” and that “An intimate connection between Indigenous older adults and their families, community, and land are imperative to healthy aging.”

One example of how the aging process is different for Indigenous older adults relates to the very language we utilize. There are many pre-conceived notions as to what the term “elder” means to Indigenous peoples, according to a document entitled Engaging with Elders; a Co-Created Story — a resource guide centered on Indigenous ways of doing and knowing. In English, the term “elder” is a noun, a title that is ascribed to an individual. However, for many Indigenous peoples, being an elder is not something you are, it is something you do; a word to describe the important role that they play within communities. For many, elder is not necessarily a plateau you reach at a certain age, rather it comes with experience and knowledge.

Kerby Centre is committed to continued education and knowledge-seeking so that we can better serve the Indigenous peoples in our community. We celebrate and honour the Indigenous older adults across Alberta and the entire nation as we recognize National Indigenous History Month.