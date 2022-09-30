Hunger is hard to spot.

#GivingThanks
To donate online now CLICK HERE
Food Insecurity can happen to anyone, and it does. It only takes one large bill or a loss of a spouse to change your financial situation.
What is Food insecurity?
Food insecurity means not having reliable access to affordable, nutritious food.
Our goal is to provide resources and opportunities for seniors to get the food they need by offering our Food Security program.
This Thanksgiving, give thanks and help seniors in our community thrive.
Kerby Centre’s Thrive Food Security programs include:
- Free Community Food Pantry
- Community Kitchen
- Grocery Delivery
- Hamper Deliveries
- Free Food Markets
“…the best thing that has ever happened to seniors at Kerby Centre” – James
Free Community Food Pantry
Last year you helped us build our Community Pantry! Now we need your help to fill it. Throughout the month of October, we will continue to collect non-perishable food for seniors. Drop off at Kerby Centre today!
Our pantry allows visitors to give what they can and take what they need. The goal is to provide an opportunity for neighbours to help neighbours as we all aim to increase food security for seniors.
Thank you to Revera Edgemont for starting your own Food Pantry!
65% of the people who use the Calgary Food Bank are working.
As part of End Poverty Month in Calgary, supporters of Calgary’s Food Access Collaborative are working together to highlight the link between food insecurity and poverty.
We are always in need of non-perishable food items.
Bring us your food! What are our seniors asking for? Soup, pasta, rice, cereal, snack items, peanut butter, granola bars, tea and coffee.
Not able to carry bags of food, but want to still support? You can drop off a grocery gift cards at our reception desk.
“ I am so grateful for the food you provide. I am a senior on a fixed income and a type 2 diabetics. I struggled with the cost of a proper diet with my condition. I used to eat one meal per day. This has helped me so much thank you!” – Frederica
Community Kitchen
Our weekly Community Kitchen is run by seniors, for seniors. With the help of our chef, eight seniors learn about nutrition, buying affordable groceries, and making a meal. They not only make meals for themselves, they make an additional 100 meals that volunteers delivery to seniors out in community.
As a 67-year-old cancer survivor, this makes meal planning and preparation exceptionally easier and less complicated. – Sandeep
Grocery Delivery
Mobility can be an issue at any age, but specifically as you get older. We can take grocery orders over the phone and our volunteers will make the delivery, helping to get things put away and even have a quick chat and check-in.
Hamper Delivery
We help seniors Thrive. Low-income seniors with limited mobility get hampers delivered bi-monthly. This year Kerby Centre volunteers have done 950 in-home deliveries to isolated and mobility-challenged seniors.
Marilyn the delivery person is so pleasant always asks about me. She really makes my day every time she comes! – Pat
Free Food Markets
This year we’ve served over 5,500 seniors at 73 FREE drop-in food markets throughout Calgary.
Since the onset of the pandemic, our food markets have been supported by a number of large organizations like Safeway and Cobs locations. They provide rescued food.
This year, we have rescued 20.7 tons of food which we got into the hands of seniors throughout Calgary. What is rescued food? It’s good food that would be thrown out for a variety of reasons, but instead our partners donate it to us to hand out to our seniors.
When I came the first time, I didn’t believe that is real! I started having delicious bread every morning at my table and sharing sweet bread with my granddaughter. – Joan
Become a partner in creating food security in Calgary.
Make a financial donation online and show seniors they are members of this community, and they matter.
Is your company interested in helping?
$1,000: provide 100 Thanksgiving meals to seniors.
We also have opportunities for groups to come in to our Elder Abuse Shelter and make a meal for our seniors. Contact volunteer@kerbycentre.com to book in your spot!