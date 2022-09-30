Hunger is hard to spot.

Kerby Centre’s Thrive Food Security programs include:

“…the best thing that has ever happened to seniors at Kerby Centre” – James

Free Community Food Pantry

Last year you helped us build our Community Pantry! Now we need your help to fill it. Throughout the month of October, we will continue to collect non-perishable food for seniors. Drop off at Kerby Centre today!

Our pantry allows visitors to give what they can and take what they need. The goal is to provide an opportunity for neighbours to help neighbours as we all aim to increase food security for seniors.

Thank you to Revera Edgemont for starting your own Food Pantry!

65% of the people who use the Calgary Food Bank are working.

As part of End Poverty Month in Calgary, supporters of Calgary’s Food Access Collaborative are working together to highlight the link between food insecurity and poverty.

We are always in need of non-perishable food items.

Bring us your food! What are our seniors asking for? Soup, pasta, rice, cereal, snack items, peanut butter, granola bars, tea and coffee.

Not able to carry bags of food, but want to still support? You can drop off a grocery gift cards at our reception desk.

“ I am so grateful for the food you provide. I am a senior on a fixed income and a type 2 diabetics. I struggled with the cost of a proper diet with my condition. I used to eat one meal per day. This has helped me so much thank you!” – Frederica

Community Kitchen

Our weekly Community Kitchen is run by seniors, for seniors. With the help of our chef, eight seniors learn about nutrition, buying affordable groceries, and making a meal. They not only make meals for themselves, they make an additional 100 meals that volunteers delivery to seniors out in community.

As a 67-year-old cancer survivor, this makes meal planning and preparation exceptionally easier and less complicated. – Sandeep

Grocery Delivery

Mobility can be an issue at any age, but specifically as you get older. We can take grocery orders over the phone and our volunteers will make the delivery, helping to get things put away and even have a quick chat and check-in.

Hamper Delivery

We help seniors Thrive. Low-income seniors with limited mobility get hampers delivered bi-monthly. This year Kerby Centre volunteers have done 950 in-home deliveries to isolated and mobility-challenged seniors.

Marilyn the delivery person is so pleasant always asks about me. She really makes my day every time she comes! – Pat

Free Food Markets

This year we’ve served over 5,500 seniors at 73 FREE drop-in food markets throughout Calgary.

Since the onset of the pandemic, our food markets have been supported by a number of large organizations like Safeway and Cobs locations. They provide rescued food.

This year, we have rescued 20.7 tons of food which we got into the hands of seniors throughout Calgary. What is rescued food? It’s good food that would be thrown out for a variety of reasons, but instead our partners donate it to us to hand out to our seniors.

When I came the first time, I didn’t believe that is real! I started having delicious bread every morning at my table and sharing sweet bread with my granddaughter. – Joan