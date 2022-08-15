The Government is asking for your thoughts on Ageism.

(below is an email received by Kerby Centre asking for the information and request to be shared)

We are pleased to inform you that the Federal, Provincial and Territorial (FPT) Ministers Responsible for Seniors Forum has launched a consultation on ageism. We are looking to better understand and address the negative impacts of ageism towards older adults in Canada.

This public consultation focuses on how older adults experience ageism, and potential solutions to address it.

How to participate:

We invite you to take part in this consultation by completing the questionnaire and sharing your story on our website by September 30, 2022.

We are interested in your personal experiences, how you or someone you know has been affected by ageism, if there were any supports or programs that helped in the situation and anything that could have been done to prevent it.

This consultation will be followed by community-led group discussions, roundtables (by invitation only), as well as engagement discussions with members of First Nations, Métis and Inuit groups in the fall of 2022.

Your feedback will be summarized in a What We Heard Report. This will help to inform the development of a Policy Options Report, which will propose approaches, initiatives, and strategies to address ageism in Canada.

Visit our website for more information and share this email within your network.

We are also pleased to let you know that the Forum has recently released two reports on Ageism, which you are invited to read at your convenience:

