Donate Now
Become a member

Rotary Club of Calgary at Stampede Park makes a $110,000.00 donation towards the renovation of our Kerby Elder Abuse Shelter!

Our sincere appreciation and gratitude to

Two Rotary Club of Calgary Stampede Park members, Greg Martin and Larry Kennedy, visited the Kerby Elder Abuse Shelter yesterday for a behind-the-scenes tour and cheque presentation. Their Club is one of our COMMUNITY CHAMPIONS supporting much-needed renos and upgrades at the Shelter. A HUGE shout out to this big-hearted and generous group for their vital support of seniors in need with a $110,000.00 donation!

This is Eddie the service dog. Eddie’s handler, Carole, was a client at our Kerby Shelter and now comes with Eddie to volunteer and visit our current clients. Thank you Eddie and Carole for donating back your time and passing it forward.

For more information on our Kerby Shelter click here.

For information on donating to Kerby Centre click here.

Copyright Kerby Centre (Kerby Assembly) 2022

1133 – 7th Avenue SW
Calgary, Alberta T2P 1B2

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

This website was made possible by the Calgary Foundation’s Community Grants Program.