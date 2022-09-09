Cobs Bread Food Pick Up Volunteers Needed!

We are looking for one to two new Cobs Bread pick-up volunteers.

These shifts are incredibly important to us because they play a huge role in supporting our weekly Food Markets for seniors. Without these pick-ups, we would never be able to support the # of seniors we do.

Did you know we see anywhere from 100 – 140+ seniors at the Food Markets every single Tuesday and Friday!?

What: Cobs Bread Kingsland pick-ups and drop-offs

When: Pick-up from Cobs at 7 pm every Tuesday (could consider every 2nd Tuesday)

Where: Pick-up from 7610 Elbow Dr. SW #104, Calgary, AB T2V 1K2 and drop off at the Kerby Centre Shelter

Note: Easily accessible parking/pull-up spot for this one

Interested?!: Connect with our volunteer department @ volunteer@kerbycentre.com or 403-234-6570