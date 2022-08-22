Calgary Pride Week is Aug 26 – Sept 5

Kerby Centre is proud to serve all members of the older adult community in Calgary and we’re happy to embrace the differences that make us unique.

That’s why we’re excited to wish the LGBTQ2S+ folks in our community a happy and joyous Pride week, which runs locally from Aug. 26 to Sept. 5.

Pride Calgary was formed in 1987 and a sizable portion of the older adult community in Calgary counts themselves as LGBTQ2S+.

Estimates range that 780,000 Canadians — including 19,890 Calgarians — identify as LGBTQ2S+ and are over the age of 65. Issues like stigmatization and discrimination are still of concern for these citizens.

A full week of programming will begin on Aug. 26, culminating with the annual Parade & Festival Weekend on Sunday, Sept. 4.

To all those celebrating and who count themselves as part of the LGBTQ2S+ community: have a wonderful week of festivities, love and pride.