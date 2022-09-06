Kerby Centre’s Active Aging Week Event

Kerby Centre is one of the host organizations for Active Aging Week. Where are we taking you and what are we making you do?!

Welcome to iFLY

Date: Friday, Oct 7th 2022

Time: Check in 10:00am at Kerby Centre

Member/Non – Member: $60.00

Includes: Bus Transportation, Refreshments, Flight X2 and professionally taken photos & videos for each individual.

Limited Spot available – First Come First Serve

For more information, or to book your trip, please contact Kerby Travel at 403-705-3237 or travel@kerbycentre.com

iFLY is where the dream of flight becomes a reality and every flyer can earn their Wings. It doesn’t matter if you’ve never flown before, the instructors are with you every step of the way for every flight group. Get ready to be blown away – literally.

“It’s thrilling! It’s amazing! It’s not as far off the ground as a plane!”

Experience the feeling of freefall as you float on a smooth cushion of air.

There’s no parachute, no jumping, and nothing attaching you to planet Earth.

It’s just you FLYING in the air. Super fun, super safe and super cool!

There are a few exceptions which you should be aware of:

Do not weigh more than 300lbs, if you weigh between 260lbs – 300lbs, please notify a team member upon booking in.

Are NOT pregnant.

Have NOT previously dislocated your shoulder

No neck injuries

Are NOT under the influence of alcohol or non-prescribed drugs.

Are NOT wearing a hard cast.

Have signed our Declaration of Risk

Visit the iFLY website for more information www.iflyworld.ca



