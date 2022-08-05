AB Gov News Release: Helping more Albertans pay rent

August 05, 2022

The Temporary Rent Assistance Benefit was initially launched in Alberta’s seven major centres. By expanding the benefit to the surrounding communities like Airdrie, Fort MacLeod, Rocky Mountain House and Conklin, more Albertans will have support to help pay their rent.

“Making the best use of rent supports is a key component to Stronger Foundations: Alberta’s 10 Year Affordable Housing Strategy. By expanding the Temporary Rent Assistance Benefit to over 80 communities, more support is available to Albertans in need helping make life more affordable during inflation.” Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

“Our agriculture, food and forestry sectors are largely based in rural communities, and we are looking to these regions of the province to help lead Alberta’s economic recovery. I’m pleased that the Temporary Rent Assistance Benefit will be added to the list of actions we are taking to make life better for rural Albertans. This rent support will provide relief for families and communities struggling with rising inflation costs and promote sustainable growth in rural Alberta.” Nate Horner, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Economic Development

“With the newly announced expansion of the Temporary Rent Assistance Benefit, Lethbridge Housing Authority is now able to serve over 30 communities in southwestern Alberta. We are thankful for the government’s investment in rent support and look forward to serving rural Albertans.” Robin James, CAO, Lethbridge Housing Authority

“Expanding the benefit is critical in ensuring housing options for many vulnerable families across the province. As a regional housing management body, it has been a real challenge for us not to accept many potential clients who were eligible but out of the city limits. We now have the opportunity to provide much-needed help to families and individuals between jobs or having a hard time making ends meet during these difficult times.” Franklin Kutuadu, CAO, Red Deer Housing Authority

The Temporary Rent Assistance Benefit provides a subsidy for low-income working households or those between jobs. Support is available for up to two years to help tenants afford their rent while they stabilize or improve their situation.

The benefit is provided on a first-come, first-served basis and is paid directly to eligible tenants. The benefit amount is determined by household size and location, and is a minimum of $100 per month.

Households may be eligible if they are below the local income thresholds, are currently employed or have been employed in the last 24 months and are not receiving social assistance.

Albertans can learn more or check if they qualify online at alberta.ca/RentAssistance.

