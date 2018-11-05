The Canadian Partnership Against Cancer and Kerby Centre invite you to a consultation to help shape Canada’s cancer plan…

Have you or someone you know fought cancer?

How could our health care system better help patients through their cancer journeys?

What should be in Canada’s cancer plan for the next 10 years?

Where? Kerby Centre (1133 – 7 Avenue S.W.)

When? November 23rd, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

We will be providing food and refreshments during this session and participants are eligible to receive a $25 gift card for their participation.

To register for this consultation please call 403 705 3226 or email lynnp@kerbybcentre.com

Cancer is a disease that affects every Canadian, from young to old. Currently, one in every two Canadians will develop cancer in their lifetime and the cancer system faces new and big challenges in delivering cancer services to meet this growing need, such as:

Canada’s population is getting older and the costs for our health care system keep rising.

Some people have longer wait times for cancer care than they should.

And, many people in Canada have a harder time getting the cancer services they need, like Indigenous peoples, people who live further away from big cities in remote communities, people who do not speak English, members of the LGBTQ2S community, and people who are poor.

We need to revisit our cancer plan and make sure it’s the right one for the next 10 years.

We need to hear from you in this important conversation. This will be an excellent opportunity for you to share your perspective, ideas and learn more about how prevention, screening and new treatments are changing the course of cancer in Canada.

We hope to see you there! For more information about the work being done by Canadian Partnership Against Cancer, please visit: https://www.partnershipagainstcancer.ca/about-us/