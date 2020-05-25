Alberta Seniors Week moves online! Join in these online presentations, activities, and conversations!

For even more events, visit www.calgary.ca/seniorsweek

Monday June 1 – 10:00 AM



Zoom Zumba with Kerby Centre

In honour of upcoming Seniors’ Week Calgary Recreation in partnership with The Kerby Centre are inviting you to join an online Zoom Zumba Class!

Zumba is the world’s largest Latin dance inspired fitness program. The class introduces easy-to-follow Zumba choreography that focuses on balance, range of motion and coordination. Come ready to sweat, and prepare to leave empowered and feeling strong. Join the party!

Presented by Kerby Centre and City of Calgary Recreation: Online Fitness

Register by emailing karis@kerbycentre.com

Tuesday June 2 – 11:00 AM

Empowered Eating for Immunity. Presented by Megan Barefoot, BSc., C.H.N.C. Certified Holistic Nutritional Consultant



Presented by Kerby Centre.

Register on Eventbrite.

Tuesday June 2 – 6:00 PM

Changing Perceptions of Aging’ Meetup: Feature Film – Lines of Sight Watch Party!

Presented by Age-Friendly Calgary – ‘Changing Perceptions of Aging’ Meetup and the THIRD ACTion Film Festival.

Register on Eventbrite.

Wednesday June 3 – 7:00 PM



More than a Number’ Livestream Reading

Description: A humorous play follows five friends through a game of cards that gets sidetracked as things heat up over whether ageism really exists and what form it takes in their personal lives.

Presented by Seniors’ Acting Lab

Links: https://www.facebook.com/seniorsactinglab

Thursday June 4 – 6:00 pm



Fact or Fiction – Seniors Housing in Alberta

Description: “FACT or FICTION – Seniors Housing in Alberta”- presentation about the true realities of seniors housing today and potentially dismiss some recent myths circulating about seniors housing today. Presented by Calgary Seniors’ Housing Forum Society Register on Eventbrite.

Friday June 5 – 6:00 pm



Join us for an evening of film and talk. It starts with a viewing of the Canadian documentary “The Great Disconnect” by Tamer Soliman and Sarah Douglas.

The Great Disconnect explores what some experts are describing as the “age of loneliness.” Despite Western advances in technology, living conditions, education and healthcare, we as a society, are isolating ourselves from one another and because of this, facing a health crisis that affects all ages, genders, races, and cultures.

Presented by the Third ACTion Film Festival and Kerby Centre.

Register on Eventbrite