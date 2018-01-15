Practically Christmas – list of requested items for our shelter clients

Kerby Centre supports many older adults for whom Christmas is a time when their needs are keenly felt. For those older adults, the best gifts are those that will provide basic human needs that will ease their minds.

That assistance continues after Christmas, as well, with some of the donations of gift cards and money going to replenish Kerby Centre’s crisis fund. Kerby Centre maintains a crisis fund to help out older adults who have had a temporary setback in their lives. This fund, unfortunately, has been needed much more in the past year and it is currently depleted.

We have compiled a list of practical items that will mean a world of difference to an older adult this holiday season.

Shampoo and Conditioner

Knife Set

Dove soap (white bar soap)

Deodorant women & men

Razors

Bath towels & face cloths

Dish towels

Regular size pads

Body Lotion & hand cream

Hats & Gloves

Socks

Non-stick frying pans

Platters

Blender

Large Crock pot

Whisk & Plastic Flipper

Silicone baking mats

Lamps

The most effective donations are, of course, cash or in the form of gift cards or pre-paid cards. Drop them off to us and we can get it into the hands of an older adult in need.

If you donate gift cards you will receive a tax receipt from Kerby Centre for the full amount on the card.

Donations can be dropped off at Kerby Centre, 1133 – 7 Ave SW, Calgary, AB.

Contact Kerby Centre at (403) 265-0661 for more information on how to help.

Contact us today, it’s already Practically Christmas!