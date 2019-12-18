Kerby Centre welcomes Lawrence Mathieson as new CEO

After an extensive executive search supported by the team at impact8 Inc., the Board of Directors is pleased to announce Lawrence (Larry) Mathieson as Kerby’s new CEO, effective January 6, 2020.

“This is an important transition for Kerby Centre, and we have taken the time to connect with stakeholders and carefully reflect on the leader Kerby needs as we continue our commitment to seniors in Calgary,” says Stephanie Sterling, Chair of the Executive Transition Committee, “This in-depth process allowed us to meet a number of exceptional candidates, and we felt that Larry is a great fit for Kerby at this stage in its history.”

Kerby Centre is a not-for-profit organization, committed to enhancing the lives of older adults. Founded in 1973 as the Kerby Assembly, Kerby Centre (as it is now known) has evolved into one of Canada’s flagship agencies setting the standard for older adult services, information, and programming. Serving more than 30,000 people each year, Kerby Centre strives to assist older adults to live as well as possible, for as long as possible, as residents in the community.

Regarding his new role, Larry says, “I am very excited to be part of the breadth of services that Kerby offers to seniors. I am very impressed by the history of Kerby and I look forward to being part of that history and tradition. For the future, I am invested in increasing our support and our reach by capitalizing on partnerships and collaborations with community partners. I am confident the excellent services Kerby offers can reach and be a support to many more seniors in the Calgary area.”

Larry joins Kerby Centre with an extensive background in the nonprofit sector, in both frontline and leadership roles, most recently as CEO of Easter Seals Alberta. He has demonstrated success in nonprofit management, and is particularly skilled in event management, team building, media relations and fundraising. Larry graduated from the University of Calgary in 1987 with a BA in Psychology, and also holds an MBA from California Southern University and a MS in Strategic Fundraising and Philanthropy from Bay Path University in Massachusetts, where he also serves as an Adjunct Professor teaching a graduate course on Marketing for Nonprofit Organizations.

Prior to his role at Easter Seals Alberta, Larry was the CEO for the three Alberta Ronald McDonald Houses, Co-Executive Director of Wild Rose Community Connections in High River, and CEO of Windsong Region 3 Child and Family Services Authority of the Alberta Government Ministry of Child and Family Services. He has served on a number of nonprofit boards and committees, including Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada, KCI Philanthropic Trends Advisory Board and the Exploration Committee of the Alberta Nonprofit Network.

“We are excited to have Larry assume the role of CEO of Kerby Centre,” says Zane Novak, Chair of the Board of Directors. “We look forward to moving in new directions supported by his wealth of experience and commitment to our community.”