Kerby Centre seeks board volunteers for Alberta’s largest seniors organization

8-10 hours/month

Three-year term

Kerby Centre is a renowned organization in downtown Calgary committed to helping older adults live as well as possible, for as long as possible, in their homes and community.

We serve more than 30,000 people each year through adult services, information, events, and programming. Kerby Centre is a not-for-profit organization governed by an eight-member Board of Directors elected by the general membership.

In 2020, Kerby Centre’s board is seeking to add three to five Directors. As well, the Board is seeking individuals who can offer expertise on specific committees but who do not wish to become Directors. Kerby Centre has no age restriction.

The Kerby Centre Board of Directors is a governance & policy board. Board meetings are typically held every second month. As stewards for the organization, Directors provide strategic direction to staff, regularly review the organization’s financial statements, and approve the annual budget. In addition, Directors are part of the public face of the organization and occasionally represent Kerby Centre at events inside and outside of the Centre.

We are looking for candidates who have experience in areas such as:

not-for-profit

government relations

human resources/labour Law

a knowledge and passion for issues facing seniors and older adults

For more information on Kerby Centre, visit www.kerbycentre.com

If you think you can make a difference, we want to hear from you. Apply by email with resume and cover letter to careers@kerbycentre.com. Our Recruitment Committee will follow up with all applications received.