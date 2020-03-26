COVID-19 Information Resources for Alberta Seniors
For health information, please contact 811
For general information on community resources, please contact 211 or visit www.ab.211.ca
GENERAL INFORMATION
55+ Community information from 211 online
Information available from the provincial government
COVID-19 Symptoms list from Alberta Health Services
Changes to the law due to COVID-19
FOOD
Kerby Centre’s Thrive Grocery Delivery Program has expanded.
Alberta Health Service list of free food services in Calgary
PRESCRIPTIONS/MEDICINE
Kerby Centre’s Thrive Grocery Delivery Program will deliver prescriptions.
Medicine Shoppe is offering free city-wide delivery to seniors.
Medicine Shoppe 178, 105, 4411 16 Ave NW
(403) 246-9502, Ms178@telus.net
Medicine Shoppe 199
4, 7930 Bowness Road
(403) 288-4041, Medicineshoppe199@gmail.com
COVID-19 SELF-ASSESSMENT TOOL
Use this self-assessment tool to help determine whether you need be tested for COVID-19.
SERVICE CANADA
COVID-19 Benefits and services
FINANCIAL
Financial Assistance For Those Affected By COVID-19
Changes to Canada Revenue Agency programs related to COVID-19 including RRIFs
HEALTH
COVID-19 Information for People Impacted by Dementia
Calgary Counselling Centre – Offers Services On A Sliding Scale
SENIOR HOURS IN STORES
- SOBEYS – Tuscany and High River open early on Tuesdays for seniors
- Shoppers Drug Mart
- European club by south COSTCO
FOR THOSE STILL IN THE WORKFORCE
This list is continually updated. Please contact info@kerbycentre.com to submit information.
COVID-19 information hotline launched for seniors in Calgary - Calgary - Leero News
March 26, 2020 @ 11:16 am
[…] COVID-19 Seniors Information Hotline focuses on key problem areas faced by seniors at this time, including food security, emergency […]
COVID-19 information hotline launched for seniors in Calgary - Coronavirus Wire
March 26, 2020 @ 11:23 am
[…] COVID-19 Seniors Information Hotline focuses on key problem areas faced by seniors at this time, including food security, emergency […]
COVID-19 information hotline launched for seniors in Calgary – Calgary News
March 26, 2020 @ 11:26 am
[…] COVID-19 Seniors Information Hotline focuses on key problem areas faced by seniors at this time, including food security, emergency […]
COVID-19 information hotline launched for seniors in Calgary - Kill CoronaVirus | Forum and News
March 26, 2020 @ 11:49 am
[…] COVID-19 Seniors Information Hotline focuses on key problem areas faced by seniors at this time, including food security, emergency […]
COVID-19 information hotline launched for seniors in Calgary – Canada News
March 26, 2020 @ 12:06 pm
[…] COVID-19 Seniors Information Hotline focuses on key problem areas faced by seniors at this time, including food security, emergency […]
COVID-19 information hotline launched for seniors in Calgary - VIRAL WIRE
March 26, 2020 @ 12:24 pm
[…] COVID-19 Seniors Information Hotline focuses on key problem areas faced by seniors at this time, including food security, emergency […]
COVID-19 information hotline launched for seniors in Calgary - Virus Newswire
March 26, 2020 @ 2:14 pm
[…] COVID-19 Seniors Information Hotline focuses on key problem areas faced by seniors at this time, including food security, emergency […]
COVID-19 information hotline launched for seniors in Calgary - Outbreak Wire
March 26, 2020 @ 2:29 pm
[…] COVID-19 Seniors Information Hotline focuses on key problem areas faced by seniors at this time, including food security, emergency […]