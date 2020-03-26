COVID-19 Information Resources for Alberta Seniors

For health information, please contact 811

For general information on community resources, please contact 211 or visit www.ab.211.ca

GENERAL INFORMATION

55+ Community information from 211 online

Information available from the provincial government

COVID-19 Symptoms list from Alberta Health Services

Social Distancing Fact Sheet

Self Isolation Fact Sheet

Changes to the law due to COVID-19

FOOD

Kerby Centre’s Thrive Grocery Delivery Program has expanded.

Alberta Health Service list of free food services in Calgary

PRESCRIPTIONS/MEDICINE

Kerby Centre’s Thrive Grocery Delivery Program will deliver prescriptions.

Medicine Shoppe is offering free city-wide delivery to seniors.

Medicine Shoppe 178, 105, 4411 16 Ave NW

(403) 246-9502, Ms178@telus.net

Medicine Shoppe 199

4, 7930 Bowness Road

(403) 288-4041, Medicineshoppe199@gmail.com

COVID-19 SELF-ASSESSMENT TOOL

Use this self-assessment tool to help determine whether you need be tested for COVID-19.

SERVICE CANADA

COVID-19 Benefits and services

FINANCIAL

Financial Assistance For Those Affected By COVID-19

Changes to Canada Revenue Agency programs related to COVID-19 including RRIFs

HEALTH

COVID-19 Information for People Impacted by Dementia

Calgary Counselling Centre – Offers Services On A Sliding Scale

SENIOR HOURS IN STORES

SOBEYS – Tuscany and High River open early on Tuesdays for seniors

Shoppers Drug Mart

European club by south COSTCO

FOR THOSE STILL IN THE WORKFORCE

EI Sickness benefit

Emergency Care Benefit

This list is continually updated. Please contact info@kerbycentre.com to submit information.