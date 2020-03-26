COVID-19 Information Resources for Alberta Seniors

For health information, please contact 811

For general information on community resources, please contact 211 or visit www.ab.211.ca

GENERAL INFORMATION

55+ Community information from 211 online

Information available from the provincial government

COVID-19 Symptoms list from Alberta Health Services

Social Distancing Fact Sheet

Self Isolation Fact Sheet

Changes to the law due to COVID-19

FOOD

Kerby Centre’s Thrive Grocery Delivery Program has expanded.

Alberta Health Service list of free food services in Calgary

PRESCRIPTIONS/MEDICINE

Kerby Centre’s Thrive Grocery Delivery Program will deliver prescriptions.

Medicine Shoppe is offering free city-wide delivery to seniors.

Medicine Shoppe 178, 105, 4411 16 Ave NW
(403) 246-9502, Ms178@telus.net

Medicine Shoppe 199
4, 7930 Bowness Road
(403) 288-4041, Medicineshoppe199@gmail.com

COVID-19 SELF-ASSESSMENT TOOL

Use this self-assessment tool to help determine whether you need be tested for COVID-19.

SERVICE CANADA

COVID-19 Benefits and services

FINANCIAL

Financial Assistance For Those Affected By COVID-19

Changes to Canada Revenue Agency programs related to COVID-19 including RRIFs

HEALTH

COVID-19 Information for People Impacted by Dementia

Calgary Counselling Centre – Offers Services On A Sliding Scale

SENIOR HOURS IN STORES

  • SOBEYS – Tuscany and High River open early on Tuesdays for seniors
  • Shoppers Drug Mart
  • European club by south COSTCO

FOR THOSE STILL IN THE WORKFORCE

EI Sickness benefit

Emergency Care Benefit

This list is continually updated. Please contact info@kerbycentre.com to submit information.