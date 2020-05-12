COVID-19 Community Response Fund supports Kerby Centre’s grocery delivery program

The COVID-19 Community Response Fund is helping Kerby Centre expand our grocery delivery program (Thrive) to provide at-risk seniors and those in self isolation with needed groceries, medications and free frozen meals.

Many seniors have no family or support network and find themselves all alone during these uncertain times.

The COVID-19 Community Response Fund is supporting our community outreach programs and social isolation check-ins with isolated seniors.

Thank you for supporting Kerby Centre’s work in the community.