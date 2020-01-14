Calgary Foundation Grant Supports Kerby Centre’s Investment in Human Resources Development

Kerby Centre wishes to acknowledge the Calgary Foundation for a $10,000 Strategic Opportunity Grant which supported the development of a new compensation strategy for Kerby Centre and the updating of our Human Resources policies.

Strong employee/employer relationships are vital to the success of our organization. The people and their relationships behind the scenes are the driving force for our success today. Thank you to the Calgary Foundation for helping Kerby Centre review our HR policies which will help us build loyalty and boost employee morale. This review will help us empower and equip our employees with the tools necessary to boost their influence and provide opportunities for success.

We would like to extend our deepest thanks to the Foundation for support Kerby Centre. The community work done by the Foundation helps Calgarians each and every day.