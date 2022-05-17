Donate Now
Aging in the Right Place Photovoice Art Exhibit

The physical Art Exhibit is Open to Public  and Runs May 16-20  |  Kerby Centre Café 1133 – 7th Avenue SW 

An exhibit of photos taken by older adults at the Kerby Elder Abuse Shelter. Through photos, our residents past and present help us better understand how to help them age in the right place.  The exhibit is a collaborative project with Kerby Centre and University of Calgary to raise public awareness about elder abuse.  

Visit the Virtual Exhibit

The pictures were taken for a photovoice study as part of a Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council partnership grant, called Aging in the Right Place (AIRP), a tri-city project with the Calgary arm led by Faculty of Social Work professor and Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute member, Dr. Christine Walsh, PhD. Oganized by UCalgary Bachelor of Social Work student Anita Shepperd as part of her research practicum.

Here are a few words from a UCalgary representative and thoughts on why this project is important to Kerby Centre from our CEO Larry Mathieson. 

