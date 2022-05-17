Aging in the Right Place Photovoice Art Exhibit

The physical Art Exhibit is Open to Public and Runs May 16-20 | Kerby Centre Café 1133 – 7th Avenue SW
An exhibit of photos taken by older adults at the Kerby Elder Abuse Shelter. Through photos, our residents past and present help us better understand how to help them age in the right place. The exhibit is a collaborative project with Kerby Centre and University of Calgary to raise public awareness about elder abuse.
The pictures were taken for a photovoice study as part of a Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council partnership grant, called Aging in the Right Place (AIRP), a tri-city project with the Calgary arm led by Faculty of Social Work professor and Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute member, Dr. Christine Walsh, PhD. Oganized by UCalgary Bachelor of Social Work student Anita Shepperd as part of her research practicum.