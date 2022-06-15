Aging: A Journey of Discovery | Good Food and Companionship

Good Food and Companionship

By Lynn Podgurny

Good food is important for aging well. For this reason, the U.S. Department of Agriculture sponsors a program call MyPlate for Older Adults. If you are interested, you can take a nutrition quiz from this site. The Canadian government has similar information available at Healthy Eating for Seniors.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the nutrition message for older adults is not much different than for the general population. The stress is on eating more vegetables, whole grains and pulses and drinking more water. What might be more surprising on the surface is the recommendation to eat with friends and family. Good food after all is meant to be shared and studies show that older people who are isolated or lonely often have poor nutritional intake.

An older person who is frail might find the physical act of cooking to be daunting. But there is an emotional component as well. Why spend all the effort to cook good, nutritious food when there is no one to share it with? Loneliness, depression, and frailty can affect food intake in a negative way.

Have you ever noticed groups of older people at your local fast-food joint, lingering over morning coffee and an egg sandwich? If you are tempted to scoff at the level of “good food” involved, remember that companionship is equally important.

Other Resources:

Eating alone or together among community-living older people – a scoping review