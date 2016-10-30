St. Andrews United Church
Address
10601 Southport Rd SW
Calgary
Alberta
T2G 0R9
Canada
Upcoming Events
- Winter S05: Yoga For You - January 12, 2017 - March 30, 2017 - 9:00 am - 10:00 am
- Winter S02: Facebook Mastery - January 17, 2017 - February 07, 2017 - 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
- Winter S01: How To Use Your Laptop Windows 10 - February 28, 2017 - March 21, 2017 - 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
- Winter S04: Setting Up & Basic Functions of Your iPad - March 28, 2017 - 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Madeleine Gravel
October 30, 2016 @ 9:36 pm
Hi, I am not a member yet but I would like to know the upcoming classes in January in Kerby2St Andrews. I live in the south and that would be easier for me to attend. I am interested in Spanish class and yoga, resources etc…
Hope to hear from you soon, thanks,
Madeleine Gravel
Keith Callbeck
November 7, 2016 @ 7:53 am
Thanks for your interest. Our Education & Recreation department will contact you.