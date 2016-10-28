Kerby Centre

1133 7 Ave SW
Calgary
AB

T2P1B2
Canada


    2 Comments

    1. Shannen Hoffman
      October 28, 2016 @ 10:30 am

      I am with Girl Guides of Canada, Calgary Council.

      We notice that you have a ceremony for Remembrance Day and were wondering if you would like any assistance from the Girl Guides with regards to your celebration. Readers, color guard, handing out programs, etc. Please let us know and we will connect a unit with your ceremony.

      • Keith Callbeck
        October 28, 2016 @ 3:05 pm

        Thanks for contacting us! We’ll have our Event Planner get back to you. – KLC

