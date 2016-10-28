Kerby Centre Map Unavailable Address 1133 7 Ave SW Calgary AB T2P1B2 Canada Upcoming Events No events in this location
Shannen Hoffman
October 28, 2016 @ 10:30 am
I am with Girl Guides of Canada, Calgary Council.
We notice that you have a ceremony for Remembrance Day and were wondering if you would like any assistance from the Girl Guides with regards to your celebration. Readers, color guard, handing out programs, etc. Please let us know and we will connect a unit with your ceremony.
Keith Callbeck
October 28, 2016 @ 3:05 pm
Thanks for contacting us! We’ll have our Event Planner get back to you. – KLC