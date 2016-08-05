Kerby News August 2016

Dave
August 5, 2016 @ 5:03 pm
Do you offer any woodworking courses?
Keith Callbeck
August 8, 2016 @ 7:51 am
We do not offer structured courses at the present time in woodworking, but we do have drop-in hours with a shop monitor. There is a great deal of peer learning that happens in the shop.
