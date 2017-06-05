Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Summer Student, Support to Logistics

Salary: $13.20/hr

Education: Must be a high school or post-secondary student, returning to school

Experience:

Comfortable with the public

Must be a people person – willing to greet room renters and help them with their logistical or administrative needs

Comfortable with administrative tasks, comfortable with computers

Will to do some maintenance tasks such as moving furniture and room set up.

Willing to do a variety of jobs; needs to be flexible

Can learn on the job

Pro-active

Reliable

Hours: Sunday, Monday 9:00 am – 4:30 pm (30 minutes for lunch)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 1:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Length: Nine weeks

The Support to Room Rentals will help the Manager of Logistics and the Senior Manager of Facilities in a variety of administrative tasks and maintenance related to room rentals. This includes:

Spearheading the reconfiguration and re-use of the Museum of Fashion room

Researching companies and making phone calls

Interacting with room renters

Cleaning rooms, setting up furniture

Acting as security at the door

The position is available immediately. Must begin work by June 15, 2017. Please submit resume to by noon on Monday June 5 to laurenr@kerbycentre.com.