Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Assistant to Food Services

Salary: $28,655

Education: Grade 12

Experience: 1-2 years cooking experience, preferably in a full-service kitchen

Competencies:

Food Safety

WHMIS

Hours: 8:00 – 3:30 Mon-Fri (30 min lunch)

Kerby Food Services is open primarily for cafeteria service on weekdays at lunch. Catered events are also done throughout the week and on weekends. The Assistant to Food Services is responsible for preparing and cooking food according to menu plans. Other duties include:

Preparing and delivering coffee orders

Cleaning kitchen and overseeing dishwashing

Cleaning all food storage and food preparation areas

Manager relief

Food safety

Assisting with catering

Cashier relief

The Assistant must be flexible and enjoy working with volunteers.

The position is available starting November 13, 2017. Please submit resume to Chad Geiger at chadg@kerbycentre.com by the end of the day, on Wednesday, November 1, 2017.