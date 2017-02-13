Posting closed: Support to Maintenance

Position: Support to Maintenance

Salary: $13.20/hour

Education: Building Service Worker certificate or training preferred. Previous cleaning experience considered.

Competencies: Must be in good physical condition as job includes repeated lifting and being on feet for majority of the shift. Must be able to pass WHMIS (Workplace Hazardous Materials Information System) test within three months of employment.

Must be able to work by yourself and also as part of a team. There are times when this position is the only person in the building.

Must be reliable and on-time.

Hours: 4:30 pm – midnight, Monday – Friday (half hour break). This is 32.5 per week. Possibility for extra hours on an irregular basis.

This position will provide maintenance and cleaning services to a building located beside a c-train stop. The position is open immediately.

Duties

Cleaning gym and other areas of the building. Cleaning includes vacuuming, dusting, removing garbage, mopping floors, and snow removal.

Assist in other building related duties such as unloading supplies, security

Strip and wax floors annually.

Clean windows, walls seasonally

Set up and move furniture for meetings and special events.

Set up and operate audio visual equipment

Other maintenance duties as required

Must wear closed-toed, slip resistant shoes. Must maintain confidentiality regarding agency and client information.

The position is available immediately. Please submit resume no later than Monday, January 16 at noon.