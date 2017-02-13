Posting Closed: Support to Maintenance, part time (20 hours a week)

Position: Support to Maintenance, part time (20 hours a week)

Salary: $13.20/hour

Education: Building Service Worker certificate or training preferred. Previous cleaning experience considered.

Competencies:

Must be in good physical condition as job includes repeated lifting and being on feet for majority of the shift. Must be able to pass WHMIS (Workplace Hazardous Materials Information System) test within three months of employment.

Must be able to work by yourself and also as part of a team. There may times when this position is the only person in the building.

Must be reliable and on-time.

Hours: Some flexibility in schedule. The 20 hours should be split over 5 days and not be any later than 6:00 p.m. Opportunity for other regular and irregular hours.

This position will provide maintenance and cleaning services to a building located by a c-train stop in downtown Calgary. The position is open starting January 23, 2017.

Duties

Cleaning all areas of a large residential building including common areas, bathrooms and kitchen. Cleaning includes vacuuming, dusting, removing garbage, mopping floors, and snow removal.

Assist in other building related duties such as unloading supplies.

May assist with stripping and waxing floors.

Clean windows, walls seasonally

May also assist in the Kerby Centre main building. This involves setting up and moving furniture for meetings and special events. Also other cleaning duties.

Other maintenance duties as required.

Must wear closed toed, slip resistant shoes. Must maintain confidentiality regarding agency and client information.

The position is available immediately. Please submit resume no later than Monday, January 16 at noon.