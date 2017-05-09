Job Posting: Summer Student, Videographer

Position: Summer Student, Videographer

Salary: $13.20/hr

Education: Must be a high school or post-secondary student returning to school in the fall. Cannot be international student

Skills: Must have interviewing and camera skills. Preference given to students in Broadcast Media Studies or equivalent program

Hours: 8:00 – 4:00 or 8:30 – 4:30 Mon-Fri, 1 hour for lunch

Start: After June 1

Length: 9 weeks

Pay: $13.20/hr

The primary task for the Videographer is finding and interviewing seniors who have interesting stories – this is part of Canada 150 and will show the range and diversity of seniors and how they are actively involved and engaged in the fabric of Canadian society. The videographer will also help edit the Art-age project which is another Canada 150 project celebrating seniors involved with youth.

The project will run for 9 weeks and the start date will be in June. Please submit resume to keithc@kerbycentre.com by Monday, May 8 at noon.