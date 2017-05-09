Posting Closed: Summer Student, Support to Volunteers
Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.
Position: Summer Student, Support to Volunteers
Salary: $13.20/hr
Education: Must be a high school or post-secondary student. Perfect position for someone interested in working in a social service organization and/or with volunteers. Will look at any type of diploma or degree but particularly good for social or human services.
Experience: Comfortable with the public
- Must be a people person
- Willing to do a variety of jobs; needs to be flexible
- Comfortable with computer programs. Knowledge of database base management program an asset. Can learn on the job.
Hours: 8:30 – 4:30 Mon-Fri
The Support to Volunteers will help the Assistant to Volunteers in all type of administrative tasks of the department including:
- Data entry of volunteer statistics
- Volunteer surveys
- Volunteer interviews
- Volunteer job descriptions
- Answering phones
- Switchboard relief
- Supporting room rentals
- Supporting and assisting volunteers
The position is available May 1 and runs for 16 weeks. Please submit resume to by noon on Tuesday April 18.