Posting Closed: Summer Student, Support to Volunteers

Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Summer Student, Support to Volunteers

Salary: $13.20/hr

Education: Must be a high school or post-secondary student. Perfect position for someone interested in working in a social service organization and/or with volunteers. Will look at any type of diploma or degree but particularly good for social or human services.

Experience: Comfortable with the public

Must be a people person

Willing to do a variety of jobs; needs to be flexible

Comfortable with computer programs. Knowledge of database base management program an asset. Can learn on the job.

Hours: 8:30 – 4:30 Mon-Fri

The Support to Volunteers will help the Assistant to Volunteers in all type of administrative tasks of the department including:

Data entry of volunteer statistics

Volunteer surveys

Volunteer interviews

Volunteer job descriptions

Answering phones

Switchboard relief

Supporting room rentals

Supporting and assisting volunteers

The position is available May 1 and runs for 16 weeks. Please submit resume to by noon on Tuesday April 18.