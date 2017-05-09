Posting Closed: Summer Student, Support to Expo (graphics design)

Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Summer Student, Support to Expo (graphics design)

Salary: $13.20/hr

Education: Must be a high school or post-secondary student returning to school in the fall

Skills: Must have graphic design skills and experience in use of Adobe package

Hours: 8:00 – 4:00 Mon-Fri, 1 hour for lunch

Start: As soon as possible, before June 1.

Length: 9 weeks

Pay: $13.20/hr

The primary task for the Support to Expo is in creating the signage and graphics package for the Kerby Expo which happens in the fall each year. The Support to Expo will spend most of the time in informational design including posters and directional signage. Part of the work will be assisting the Event Planner in administrative tasks such as organizing mail outs.

Hiring will likely take place by June 1 and runs for 9 weeks. Please submit resume by Tuesday, May 2 at noon.