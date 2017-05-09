Job Posting: Summer Student, Support to Adult Day Program
Position: Summer Student, Support to Adult Day Program
Salary: $13.20/hr
Education: Must be a high school or post-secondary student returning to school in the fall. Perfect position for someone interested in working in a social service organization and/or with volunteers. Will look at any type of diploma or degree program but particularly good for social or human services.
Aptitude:
- Must be a people person
- Willing to do a variety of jobs; needs to be flexible
Hours: 8:30 – 3:30 Mon-Fri, lunch is taken with the clients and is therefore paid
The Support position will help the Adult Day Program for the summer period in all activities by engaging with clients and supporting the work of the department. This includes:
- Socializing with clients
- Helping run activities, recreation and games
- Helping to transport clients between activity areas
- Running errands
- Other tasks as they arise
The position is available June 1 or later and runs for 9 weeks. Please submit resume to evaf@kerbycentre.com by May 10, 2017.