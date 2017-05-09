Posting Closed: Summer Student, Support to Accounting

Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Summer Student, Support to Accounting

Salary: $13.20/hr

Education: Must be a high school or post-secondary student. Perfect position for someone interested in Accounting or Business

Experience: Experience working in an accounting or bookkeeping setting an asset.Competencies:

Comfortable working with numbers.

Good computer and administrative skill

Detail oriented

Comfortable with the public

Hours: 8:00 – 4:00 Mon-Fri

The Support to Accounting will perform general accounting duties such as processing cash boxes, payments, donations and providing change. Will also prepare and post summary cash sheet daily for all funds generated by the organization. Will prepare and make the bank deposit. Will track and reconcile petty cash. Will assist with client invoices and filing.

The position is available May 1 and runs for 16 weeks. Please submit resume by noon on Tuesday April 18.