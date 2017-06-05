Job Posting: Executive Secretary

Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Executive Secretary

Salary: $49,292

Education: 2 year Diploma or University degree

Experience: Minimum 5 – 7 years of secretarial/administrative experience at the executive level.

Competencies:

Highly proficient in the use of MS Office: Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Internet and email.

High level of administrative skills: documentation, scheduling, time management, minute keeping, correspondence

Experienced in the development and tracking of budgets, business plans and reports.

Experienced in the preparation of presentation materials and other professional quality documentation.

Able to prepare agendas, record minutes and circulate as appropriate.

Able to drive or make alternate arrangements at own expense.

High level of verbal and written communication skills

Hours: Full time, permanent. 8:00 – 4:00. Must be flexible for after-hours meetings.

This exciting opportunity to develop a new position in support of the Chief Executive Officer of Kerby Centre requires flexibility, attention to detail and conscientiousness. This position requires a high degree of organizational ability and administrative skill to schedule meetings and travel, trouble shoot, assist with developing and tracking budgets, business plans and reports. May also assist with the coordination of special events, and functions. Will work on special projects for the CEO. The successful applicant must demonstrate a high degree of personal ethics and high professional standards.

The position is available immediately. Please submit resume to luannew@kerbycentre.com by noon on Monday, May 29, 2017.