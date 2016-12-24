Posting Closed: Event Planner

Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Event Planner

Expected Start Date: January 3, 2017

Salary: $41,320

Education: Must be a college or university graduate and/or have an event planner certificate.

Experience: Must have experience in event organization.

Competencies: Calm under pressure, organized, creative, good written and verbal communication skills, pro-active, intermediate level computer skills.

Hours: 8:30 – 4:30 Mon-Fri, flexibility required for events that are outside regular work hours.

Driving: Must be able to drive and have access to a vehicle when required for picking up party supplies, decorations, food etc.

The Event Planner is responsible for planning, facilitating and supporting events that showcase diversity, older adults and Kerby Centre. The broader goal is social engagement and inclusion. Events may be fun, educational or cultural. The Event Planner takes the lead role in planning, obtaining funding, facilitating and evaluating events. Duties include:

Sitting on the Event Planning Committee

Chairing event committees

Developing new event ideas with the Kerby team

Overseeing all aspects of events including conception, planning, staffing, entertainment, room bookings, promotion and marketing, volunteer requirements, food, set up and tear down, budgeting and evaluation.

Maintaining a list of event resources

Working on fundraising events

Coordinating the promotion of events in Kerby News

Creating a budget for the event and getting approval.

Overseeing travel desk

Please submit resume and cover letter by end of day Wednesday December 7, 2016