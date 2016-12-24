Posting Closed: Assistant to Volunteers, permanent, full time

Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Assistant to Volunteers, permanent, full time

Salary: $28,655/year

Education: Two-year diploma or university degree.

Competencies:

Pro-active and able to work without supervision

Excellent customer service

Good administrative skills including time management, detail oriented and organized.

Able to handle a fast-paced environment with frequent changes of focus

Job may be physically taxing for short periods: lifting bags and boxes of donations for example.

Intermediate level computer skills including a basic knowledge of databases

Flexibility in scheduling may be required for volunteer events outside normal work hours

Hours: 8:00 – 4:00 Mon-Fri

Available: The position starts January 16, 2017

Under the Supervision of the Manager of Logistics, the Assistant to Volunteers coordinates volunteer resources at Kerby Centre and is responsible for promoting and maintaining volunteering.

Duties include:

Managing the volunteer databases and training others in their use

Building rapport with volunteers and handling concerns

Assisting Manager of Logistics in overseeing the volunteer run retail areas

Collection and processing of volunteer statistics

Recruiting and onboarding volunteers.

Planning formal and information volunteer recognition.

Please email you resume by end of day on Wednesday, December 14, 2016.