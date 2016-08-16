Posting Closed: Assistant to the Adult Day Program (Recreation)

Position: Assistant to the Adult Day Program (Recreation)

Salary: $32,720 ($15.68/hr)

Education: Recreation Degree, Recreation Therapy Aid Certificate or Health Care

Aide Certificate with recreation experience. Equivalent experience may be considered.

Experience: Experience working with seniors preferred.

Competencies:

Intermediate level computer skills including the use of Word, Outlook, internet

CPR/First Aid at the Basic Rescuer Level. (Have 3 months to get this at own expense.)

Medication administration (Have 3 months to get this at Kerby Centre expense)

Physically fit: able to lift 10-25 lbs, carry 10 lbs, move furniture as required, push wheelchairs and transfer clients.

Client focused with excellent customer service skills

Detail oriented, organized, self-directed, diplomatic and a team player

Good administrative skills

Creative

Hours: Shift is 8:00 – 4:00 Monday to Friday with a paid lunch hour. Lunch is taken within reach of the clients. Required to work the occasional evening or weekend to support events or booths.

This is a permanent, full-time position providing holistic support and enrichment to clients of the Adult Day Program. The Assistant (Recreation) provides support to the Manager in administration of the program. Primary responsibilities include monitoring clients for overall wellness and in providing recreational, medical and social programs that enrich the overall experience.

The position is available August 29, 2016. Please submit resume to lynnp@kerbycentre.com by end of day on Thursday, August 11, 2016.