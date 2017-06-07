Job Posting: Assistant to Housing

Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Assistant to Housing

Salary: $28,655

Education: Degree or two-year post-secondary diploma required.

Experience: Experience in information and referral or on help lines an asset.

Competencies:

Competent computer skills including the use of Word, Outlook, internet and database manager

Must be competent at presenting to groups of people

Vehicle required on an occasional basis

Detail oriented, organized, self-directed, diplomatic and a team player

Excellent administrative skills

Hours: Shift is 8:30 – 4:30 Monday to Friday. Required to work the occasional evening or weekend.

This is a permanent, full-time position working in collaboration with the Information Resources team in providing information and referral services to older adults in the areas of pensions, government grants, health benefits, housing, and legal services. This position specializes in seniors’ housing resources in the Calgary area. Duties include:

Providing phone and in-person consultation regarding housing resources

Filling in forms

Outreach into the community including booths and presentations

Being cross-trained in all areas of the department including memberships and other aspects of information resources.

The position is available immediately. Please submit resume to cherim@kerbycentre.com by end of day on Monday June 12, 2017. Only those candidates meeting the criteria and screened in for interviews will be contacted… thank you for your interest in Kerby Centre.