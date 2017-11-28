Job Posting: Assistant to Food Services (First Cook)
Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.
Position: Assistant to Food Services (First Cook)
Salary: $28,655
Education: Grade 12
Experience: 1-2 years cooking experience, preferably in a full-service kitchen
Competencies:
- Food Safety
- WHMIS
Hours: 8:00 – 3:30 Mon-Fri (30 min lunch)
Kerby Food Services is open primarily for cafeteria service on weekdays at lunch. Catered events are also done throughout the week and on weekends. The Assistant to Food Services (First Cook) is responsible for preparing and cooking food according to menu plans. Other duties include:
- Preparing and delivering coffee orders
- Cleaning kitchen and overseeing dishwashing
- Cleaning all food storage and food preparation areas
- Manager relief
- Food safety
- Assisting with catering
- Cashier relief
The Assistant (First Cook) must be flexible and enjoy working with volunteers.
The position is available starting immediately. Please submit resume to Rob Locke at robl@kerbycentre.com by the end of the day, on Wednesday, November 29, 2017.