Posting Closed: Coordinator of K2 East Village (temporary)

Position: Coordinator of K2 East Village (temporary)

Salary: $31,935/year prorated or $17.48/hr

Education: Two-year diploma or university degree.

Competencies:

Pro-active and able to work without supervision

Excellent customer service

Good administrative skills including time management, detail oriented and organized.

Demonstrates creativity and innovation

Experience in education or recreation programming an asset.

Hours: 8:00 – 4:00 Mon-Fri

Available: The position is available Nov 21, 2016 to June 30, 2017. The job may possibly be extended to the last day of Kerby2: East Village operations in December, 2017

K2 East Village is a senior drop-in and recreation program operating in the East Village in downtown Calgary. The Coordinator is the only staff member located at this site and works in close connection with staff at the Kerby Centre main building.

The Coordinator is responsible for overseeing the operations of the centre which includes engaging with visitors, researching and scheduling activities, compiling a monthly calendar of events, working with volunteers, attending community meetings and compiling statistics.

The successful candidate must be self-directed and pro-active in managing the affairs of the centre. Please email you resume to by end of day on Monday, November 28, 2016.