Kerby Centre East Village to close

Kerby Centre’s K2: East Village (K2-EV) programs in the East Village will end Dec. 31, 2017. Kerby Centre will continue to serve East Village older adults through the Thrive program.

On behalf of Kerby Centre, I want to thank the CMLC, Salvation Army, Councillor Druh Farrell, and the East Village Association for working with us to bring vital programs and services to the East Village following the closure of the Golden Age Club in May of 2015.

I also want to thank all the volunteers and Kerby Centre staff who worked so hard to make K2-EV a success. Through their efforts, they have made the East Village a better place to live and work.

Beginning in 2018, Carya will be taking a lead in East Village programs and services.

Luanne Whitmarsh,

Kerby Centre CEO