Education & Recreation Blog: Discover the Possibilities!

Discover the Possibilities!

Welcome to our new blog!

My name is Kari and along with John, Ellen, and a team of dedicated volunteers we run the Education & Recreation Department.

Not only do we run programs and activities, sometimes we run quite literally! One of my favourite moments at Kerby Centre was participating in the Charity Challenge 5K Run and Walk. Crossing the finish line with my fellow Education & Recreation staff members and being greeted by our fellow Kerby member Cathy (who totally crossed the finish line before us!) was exhilarating and made me proud to be a part of Team Kerby.

We would love to see you participate with us this year and have created this blog as a new way to share information on this and our many programs and services with you.

As well, along with information on our courses and workshops, you will find current news, articles and photos related to older adults, education and recreation.

We would love to see all of you active and engaged and our hope for this blog is to keep you learning, discovering and involved here at Kerby!

Kari Stone

Manager of Education & Recreation