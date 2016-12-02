Giving Tuesday – Support Kerby Centre today!

Most people know about Black Friday and Cyber Monday …now GivingTuesday is coming to Canada on November 29, 2016.

It is a new Canadian movement for giving and volunteering, taking place each year after Cyber Monday. The “Opening day of the giving season,” it is a day where charities, companies and individuals join together to share commitments, rally for favourite causes and think about others.

