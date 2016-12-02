Giving Tuesday – Support Kerby Centre today!
Most people know about Black Friday and Cyber Monday …now GivingTuesday is coming to Canada on November 29, 2016.
It is a new Canadian movement for giving and volunteering, taking place each year after Cyber Monday. The “Opening day of the giving season,” it is a day where charities, companies and individuals join together to share commitments, rally for favourite causes and think about others.
Click here to help Kerby Centre support programs and services for older adults!
Marcia Slater
December 2, 2016 @ 3:09 pm
Hello,
My parents passed away last year and I’m cleaning out their house and attempting to pare down my own. I have National Geographic magazines, and a number of hardcover books I’m trying to find a home for. Could the Kerby use things like this ? Can you tell me if the seniors’ homes accept them?
Thanks very much.
Keith Callbeck
December 5, 2016 @ 7:59 am
Hello, thank you for thinking of us. That is unfortunately not something we can take as a donation.